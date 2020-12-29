WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 12/25

Friday’s taped Christmas Night edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring three big title matches advertised ahead of time with Big E capturing the WWE Intercontinental Title from Sami Zayn in the main event, drew an average of 3.303 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 3.336 million viewers. This number is up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.030 million viewers, for an episode that aired on FS1 cable. The last episode to air on FOX network TV drew 2.206 million viewers on December 11. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.96 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 1.09 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.68 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s FS1 airing on cable drew a 0.30 rating in the key 18-49 demo, but the last network TV episode on FOX drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown on Christmas drew the best numbers for the show since the premiere on FOX in October 2019. SmackDown ranked #3 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, behind the NBA’s 1.82 rating on ABC and the NFL’s 3.15 on FOX. SmackDown ranked #3 in the 18-34 demo this week, behind the NBA’s 1.57 on ABC and the NFL’s 2.34 on FOX. SmackDown also ranked #3 in the 25-54 demo, behind the NBA’s 1.98 on ABC and the NFL’s 3.66 on FOX. SmackDown came in at #5 for the night in viewership on network TV. The NFL on FOX topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 11.501 million viewers.

SmackDown drew a total of 113.372 million viewers in 2020, averaging 2.180 million viewers per episode, with 2 FS1 cable airings included. This is up from the 112.530 million viewers the show drew in 2019, for an average of 2.164 million per episode. There was just one FS1 episode in 2019.