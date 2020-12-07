WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 12/4

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring Otis and Kevin Owens vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in the main event, drew an average of 2.130 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.029 million viewers. This number is down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.141 million viewers for the post-Survivor Series show. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied for #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, with Shark Tank on ABC. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week. SmackDown ranked #3 in the 25-54 demo. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 6.436 million viewers.