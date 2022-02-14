WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 2/11

Friday’s live WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.231 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up 3.72% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.151 million viewers for the post-Royal Rumble show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 7.84% from the previous week’s 0.51 rating. This week’s 0.55 key demo rating represents 731,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 9.6% from the 667,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.51 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #3 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, down from the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #4 in the 25-54 demo, down from the previous week’s #3 ranking. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV, in line with the previous week’s #6 ranking. The Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 8.571 million viewers, and in the 18-49 key demographic with a 1.57 rating.

Friday’s SmackDown numbers were pretty normal for recent episodes. The show drew the fourth-lowest audience and second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. Friday’s viewership was up 3.72% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was up 7.84% from the previous week’s episode. Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 12% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 3.5% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode had strong competition from cable news programs as it was the week of President Trump’s second impeachment.