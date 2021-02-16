WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 2/12

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring the return of Seth Rollins with Cesaro and Daniel Bryan defeating SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in the non-title Elimination Chamber qualifier main event, drew an average of 1.990 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.883 million viewers. This number is down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.257 million viewers for the post-Royal Rumble episode. Not including episodes that aired on FS1, this is the lowest SmackDown on FOX viewership going back to the August 7, 2020 episode, which drew 1.962 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.67 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.35 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.65 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.82 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.34 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown was down 12% in viewership from last week, and down 12.3% in the 18-49 demographic from last week. This week’s viewership was down 19% from the same week in 2020, and this week’s 18-49 demographic rating was also down 19% from the same week last year.