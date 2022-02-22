WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 2/18

Friday’s taped Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.173 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down 2.59% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.231 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 1.81% from the previous week’s 0.55 rating. This week’s 0.54 key demo rating represents 704,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 3.69% from the 731,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.55 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #3 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #3 ranking. SmackDown ranked #3 in the 18-34 demo this week, down from the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #5 in the 25-54 demo, down from the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, down from the previous week’s #6 ranking. The Winter Olympics 9pm coverage on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 7.252 million viewers, and in the 18-49 key demographic with a 1.14 rating.

Friday’s SmackDown numbers were pretty normal for recent episodes. The show drew the second-lowest audience and second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. Friday’s viewership was down 2.59% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was down 1.81% from the previous week’s episode. Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 1.98% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 8.47% from the same week in 2021. However, this year’s episode faced head-to-head competition from the Winter Olympics, which was #1 for the night.