WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 2/19

Friday’s live Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring the final build for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, drew an average of 2.217 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.072 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.990 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.59 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.73 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.35 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.67 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.35 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown was up 11.4% in viewership from last week, and up 3.5% in the 18-49 demographic from last week. This week’s viewership was down 11% from the same week in 2020, and this week’s 18-49 demographic rating was down 16% from the same week last year. While the total viewership and key demo rating are both up from last week, they are down from what the show had been doing over the past several weeks.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, behind Shark Tank’s 0.72 rating. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, behind Shark Tank, which drew a 0.39. The show ranked #4 in the 25-54 demo. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV. Magnum PI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 5.968 million viewers.