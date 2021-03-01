WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 2/26

Friday’s live post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring fallout from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view with Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso in the main event, drew an average of 2.145 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.051 million viewers. This number is down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.217 million viewers for the Elimination Chamber go-home show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.69 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.29 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.59 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.73 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.35 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

This week marks only the second time this year that SmackDown did not rank #1 or #2 in the key demographic rating. The first was the January 8 show, which ranked #6. SmackDown was down 3.3% in viewership from last week, and down % in the 18-49 demographic rating from last week. This week’s viewership was down 20% from the same week in 2020, and the 18-49 rating was down 32.5% from the same week last year.