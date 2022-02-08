WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 2/4

Friday’s live post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.151 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down 1.68% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.217 million viewers for the Royal Rumble go-home show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.51 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 12.50% from the previous week’s 0.56 rating. This week’s 0.51 key demo rating represents 667,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 8.50% from the 729,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.56 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, down from the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, down from the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #3 in the 25-54 demo, in line with the previous week’s #3 ranking. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV, up from the previous week’s #7 ranking. The Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with a whopping 10.758 million viewers, and in the 18-49 key demographic with a 1.97 rating.

Friday’s post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown drew the lowest audience for the show on FOX this year, and the lowest since December 24, while the key demo rating was the lowest on FOX this year, since December 17. Friday’s viewership was down 1.68% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was down 12.50% from the previous week’s episode. Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 4.69% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 21.53% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode was also the post-Rumble show.