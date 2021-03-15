WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 3/12

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring the Fastlane contract signing between Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as the main event, drew an average of 2.171 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.010 million viewers. This number is down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.252 million viewers. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.61 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.75 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.35 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.60 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.74 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.37 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, behind Shark Tank’s 0.64 rating. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, behind Shark Tank’s 0.40 rating. The show ranked #2 in the 25-54 demo, behind Shark Tank’s 0.90 rating. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV. Shark Tank on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 4.083 million viewers.