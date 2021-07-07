WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 3/2

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.861 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This final number is up 4.43% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.782 million viewers. This number is down 5.58% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.971 million viewers for the post-Hell In a Cell show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.46 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 14.81% from last week’s 0.54 rating. That 0.46 rating represents 597,000 viewers in the 18-49 key demographic.

Friday’s viewership was the lowest of the year, and the second-lowest since SmackDown moved to FOX. Friday’s key demo rating was the second-lowest of the year, and the the third-lowest on FOX. The viewership was down 5.58% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 14.81% from last week. Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 4.73% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 15% from the same week in 2020. That episode aired on Friday, July 3, the night before the Independence Day holiday.