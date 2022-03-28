WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 3/25

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.180 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up 1.54% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.147 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 15.51% from the previous week’s 0.58 rating. This week’s 0.49 key demo rating represents 638,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 15.49% from the 755,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.58 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #4 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #4 ranking, and tied with Shark Tank on ABC. SmackDown ranked #4 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown ranked #4 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, even with the previous week’s #8 ranking. The NCAA basketball game between Purdue and Saint Peter’s on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 10.181 million viewers, also drawing a key demo rating of 2.26 for the #2 spot. The North Carolina vs. UCLA game topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic with a 2.37 rating, also drawing 8.817 million viewers for the #2 spot.

Friday’s SmackDown drew the lowest key demo rating of the year so far, and the sixth-lowest audience of the year. Friday’s viewership was up 1.54% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was down 15.51% from the previous week’s episode.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 0.50% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 14.03% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode was the post-Fastlane show.