WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 3/26

Friday’s post-Fastlane edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring fallout from the Fastlane pay-per-view, drew an average of 2.191 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.031 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.093 million viewers for the Fastlane go-home show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.68 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.39 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.70 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.39 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, behind Shark Tank’s 0.65 rating. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week. The show ranked #6 in the 25-54 demo, behind Shark Tank’s 0.94 rating, Magnum PI’s 0.80 rating, Blue Bloods’ 0.79 rating, 20/20’s 0.71 rating, and MacGyver’s 0.70 rating. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 6.390 million viewers.