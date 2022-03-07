WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 3/4

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.261 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up 6.95% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.114 million viewers for the post-Elimination Chamber show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.59 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 3.50% from the previous week’s 0.57 rating. This week’s 0.59 key demo rating represents 770,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 3.49% from the 744,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.57 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, up from the previous week’s #4 ranking, and tied with ABC’s Russia-Ukraine coverage. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, even with the previous week’s #8 ranking. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 5.896 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew the second-best audience of the year so far, and the second-best key demo rating of the year. Friday’s viewership was up 6.95% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was up 3.50% from the previous week’s episode. Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 0.4% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 9.3% from the same week in 2021.