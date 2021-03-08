WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 3/5

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan in a Steel Cage main event, drew an average of 2.252 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.166 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.145 million viewers for the post-Elimination Chamber show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.69 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.29 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.69 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.29 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, behind Shark Tank’s 0.71 rating. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week. The show ranked #5 in the 25-54 demo, behind Shark Tank’s 1.04 rating, 20/20’s 0.85 rating, Magnum PI’s 0.81 rating, and Blue Bloods’ 0.78. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 6.302 million viewers.