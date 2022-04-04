WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 4/1

Friday’s live WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.359 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up 8.21% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.180 million viewers.

Friday’s WrestleMania SmackDown drew a 0.61 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 24.48% from the previous week’s 0.49 rating. This week’s 0.61 key demo rating represents 799,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 25.24% from the 638,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.49 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, up from the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, up from the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, up from the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, even with the previous week’s #8 ranking. While SmackDown topped the night on network TV in the key demo graphic, Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 5.674 million viewers, also drawing a key demo rating of 0.40 for the #3 spot.

Friday’s WrestleMania SmackDown drew the best audience since September 10, which was the Super SmackDown special. SmackDown also drew the second-best key demo rating of the year so far. Friday’s viewership was up 8.21% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was up 24.48% from the previous week’s episode.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 10.4% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 7% from the same week in 2021.