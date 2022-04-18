WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 4/15

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.142 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down 3.94% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.230 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania 38 episode.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 20% from the previous week’s 0.60 rating. This week’s 0.48 key demo rating represents 623,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 20.93% from the 788,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.60 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, down from the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV, up from the previous week’s #7 ranking. Shark Tank on ABC topped the night on network TV in the key demographic this week with a 0.49 rating, also drawing 3.741 million viewers for the #2 spot. Dateline on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 4.004 million viewers, also drawing a key demo rating of 0.47 for the #3 spot.

Friday’s SmackDown drew the lowest key demo rating for a FOX episode since July 2, 2021, and the lowest total audience since February 25 of this year for the post-Elimination Chamber episode. Friday’s viewership was down 3.94% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was down 20% from the previous week’s episode.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 1.09% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 14.28% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode was the post-WrestleMania 37 show.