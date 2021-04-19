WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 4/16

Friday’s live post-WrestleMania 37 edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring fallout from WrestleMania 37 for the blue brand, drew an average of 2.119 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.997 million viewers. This number is down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.250 million viewers for the go-home show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.56 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.67 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.29 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.61 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.73 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.37 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied at #3 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, with 20/20, behind the 0.69 that Shark Tank drew and the 0.59 that Blue Bloods drew. SmackDown ranked #4 in the 18-34 demo this week, behind the 0.43 rating that Shark Tank drew, the 0.33 for Blue Bloods, and the 0.31 for 20/20 and Magnum PI. The show ranked #6 in the 25-54 demo, behind Blue Bloods’ 0.93 rating, Shark Tank’s 0.91 rating, Magnum PI’s 0.85 rating, 20/20’s 0.80 rating, and MacGyver’s 0.70 rating. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 6.825 million viewers.