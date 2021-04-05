WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 4/2

Friday’s live WWE SmackDown episode, featuring an appearance by YouTube star Logan Paul plus Daniel Bryan defeating Jey Uso in a Street Fight main event, drew an average of 2.137 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.036 million viewers. This number is down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.191 million viewers for the post-Fastlane show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.67 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.37 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.68 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.39 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, behind the 0.65 that Shark Tank and Blue Bloods tied with. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, behind the 0.42 rating that Blue Bloods drew. The show ranked #6 in the 25-54 demo, behind Blue Bloods’ 0.92 rating, Shark Tank’s 0.91 rating, Magnum PI’s 0.83 rating, MacGyver’s 0.75 rating, and 20/20’s 0.71 rating. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 6.205 million viewers.