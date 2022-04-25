WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 4/22

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.952 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down 8.87% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.142 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 2.08% from the previous week’s 0.48 rating. This week’s 0.47 key demo rating represents 613,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 1.60% from the 623,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.48 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, up from the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, down from the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 25-54 demo, down from the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown came in at #5 for the night in viewership on network TV, up from the previous week’s #6 ranking. While SmackDown topped the night on network TV in the key demographic this week with the 0.47 rating, Dateline on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with 4.002 million viewers, also drawing a key demo rating of 0.46 for the #2 spot.

Friday’s SmackDown drew the lowest audience and key demo rating for a FOX episode since July 2, 2021. SmackDown topped the NBA Playoff game on ABC, but not the game on ESPN. Friday’s viewership was down 8.87% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was down 2.08% from the previous week’s episode.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 8% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 13% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode also had NBA competition, but only from the regular season.