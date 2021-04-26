WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 4/23

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring a main event segment with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan, drew an average of 2.121 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.042 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.119 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania 37 show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.69 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.32 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.56 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.67 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.29 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, behind Shark Tank’s 0.62 rating. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week. The show ranked #3 in the 25-54 demo, behind Shark Tank’s 0.92 rating and Dateline’s 0.78 rating. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV. Shark Tank on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 4.127 million viewers.