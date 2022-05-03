WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 4/29

Friday’s taped edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.953 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up 0.05% from the previous week’s final viewership of 1.952 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.38 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 19.14% from the previous week’s 0.47 rating. This week’s 0.38 key demo rating represents 490,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 20.06% from the 613,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.47 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, tied with Blue Bloods and down from the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #4 in the 25-54 demo, down from the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, down from the previous week’s #5 ranking. Dateline on NBC and the NFL Draft on ABC topped the 18-49 key demographic on network TV this week, with a 0.45 rating. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night in viewership with 5.848 million viewers.

Friday’s taped SmackDown drew the lowest key demo rating in the history of the show in the current timeslot, and the second-lowest audience for a FOX episode since July 2, 2021. Friday’s viewership was up 0.05% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was down 19.14% from the previous week’s episode.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 3.22% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 22.44% from the same week in 2021.