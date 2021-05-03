WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 4/30

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeating Daniel Bryan in the big Career vs. Title main event, drew an average of 2.018 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.932 million viewers. This number is down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.121 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.64 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.30 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.69 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.32 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the second week in a row. The show ranked #5 in the 25-54 demo, behind Magnum PI’s 0.78 rating, Blue Bloods’ 0.77 rating, MacGyver’s 0.72 rating, and Dateline’s 0.65 rating. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 6.286 million viewers. The NFL Draft on ABC brought some competition to network TV on Friday night, drawing 2.061 million viewers. The draft drew a 0.47 rating in the key demo, a 0.63 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.28 rating in the 18-34 demo. The NFL Draft also dominated on cable TV for Friday night. ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage at 7pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.91 rating in the 18-49 key demo. ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage also topped the night in cable viewership with 2.591 million viewers.