WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 4/9

Friday’s taped WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring the final WrestleMania build plus the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, drew an average of 2.250 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.080 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.137 million viewers. This is the sixth-best SmackDown viewership of the year, and tied with the March 12 show for the fifth-best key demo rating of the year. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.61 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.73 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.37 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.67 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.37 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, behind the 0.76 that Shark Tank drew. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, behind the 0.41 rating that Shark Tank drew. The show ranked #5 in the 25-54 demo, behind Shark Tank’s 1.06 rating, Blue Bloods’ 0.87 rating, Magnum PI’s 0.85 rating, and MacGyver’s 0.79 rating. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 6.353 million viewers.