WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 5/13/22

Friday’s live post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.893 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down 5.25% from the previous week’s final viewership of 1.998 million viewers for the WrestleMania Backlash go-home show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.40 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 13.04% from the previous week’s 0.46 rating. This week’s 0.40 key demo rating represents 522,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 13% from the 600,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.46 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, down from the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 25-54 demo, up from the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, even with the previous week’s #8 ranking. Shark Tank on ABC topped the night in viewership on network TV this week with 3.340 million viewers, and in the 18-49 key demographic on network TV with a 0.45 rating.

Friday’s live SmackDown drew the lowest non-FS1 total audience since the July 2, 2021 episode, which drew 1.861 million viewers, but only the lowest key demo rating since the April 30 episode, which drew a 0.38 rating. Friday’s viewership was down 5.25% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was down 13.04% from the previous week’s episode.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 1.25% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 9.09% from the same week in 2021.