WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 5/20/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live post-WrestleMania Backlash episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX had an average of 2.031 million viewers.

The final viewership for the post-WrestleMania Backlash program was up 7.29% over the previous week’s final viewership of 1.893 million viewers.

SmackDown received a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Friday. This is higher than the previous week’s 0.40 rating by 12.50%. According to Wrestlenomics, this week’s 0.45 key demo rating reflects 587,000 18-49 viewers, up 12.45% over the 522,000 18-49 viewers who watched the prior week’s 0.40 key demo rating.

SmackDown was ranked #2 in the key 18-49 demographic on network television, the same as the previous week. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo for the third week in a row, matching its prior week’s position. SmackDown remained at #2 in the 25-54 demo, the same as the prior week. SmackDown was ranked #8 in network TV viewership for the night, the same as the previous week. Shark Tank on ABC led the night in network TV viewership this week with 3.592 million people and a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 key demographic.

The total audience for Friday’s live SmackDown was the biggest since April 15. The NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs were both big cable competitors for the show. The viewership for Friday’s show was up 7.29% over the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was up 12.50%.

The viewership of last Friday’s SmackDown program was up 5.07% over the same week in 2021. However, the 18-49 key demo rating was down 10%. The episode was also the post-WrestleMania Backlash in 2021.

With a 2.11 key demo rating, the NBA Playoffs game between the Mavericks and the Warriors on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150. With 6.765 million viewers, the NBA game between the Mavericks and the Warriors topped the night on television.