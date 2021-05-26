WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 5/21

Friday’s live post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring fallout from the pay-per-view with a Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Intercontinental Title as the main event, drew an average of 1.933 million viewers on FOX, according to Wrestlenomics and PWTorch.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.83 million viewers. This number is also up 0.8% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.917 million viewers for the WrestleMania Backlash go-home episode. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.50 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home show drew a 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s SmackDown viewership was up 0.8% from last week, while this week’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 13.6% from last week. This week’s SmackDown viewership was down 5.4% from the same week in 2020, while this week’s key demo rating was even with the same week in 2020.