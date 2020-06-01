WWE Smackdown Ratings Report For 5/29

Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring the WWE Intercontinental Title tournament semifinals with Daniel Bryan vs. Sheamus in the main event, drew an average of 2.170 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.150 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.044 million viewers for the post-MITB show.

SmackDown also featured a show-opening angle with Jeff Hardy and Elias that had people talking on social media as it had Hardy appearing to be intoxicated, plus there was buzz surrounding the show due to the rumored official blue brand debut of Matt Riddle, who ended up appearing in a vignette.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic. SmackDown tied for #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, with Shark Tank, after ranking #1 last week. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the second week in a row, and tied for #2 in the 25-54 demo. SmackDown came in at #9 for the night in viewership on network TV, behind Shark Tank, Haircut Night, Blue Bloods, World of Dance, Magnum PI, Dateline Classic, 20/20, and Wall. 20/20 topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.686 million viewers.