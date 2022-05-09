WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 5/6

Friday’s live WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.998 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up 2.3% from the previous week’s final viewership of 1.953 million viewers for the taped show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.46 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 21.05% from the previous week’s 0.38 rating. This week’s 0.46 key demo rating represents 600,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 22.45% from the 490,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.38 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, tied with Shark Rank and up from the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, up from the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #4 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, down from the previous week’s #7 ranking. While SmackDown and Shark Tank topped the 18-49 key demographic on network TV this week with the 0.46 key demo rating, Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night in viewership with 6.227 million viewers.

Friday’s live SmackDown drew the second-lowest key demo rating of the year, and the third-lowest audience of the year. While the show was tied for #1 on network TV, it was topped by two NBA Playoff games, Sportscenter and NBA Courtside on cable TV. Friday’s viewership was up 2.3% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was up 21.05% from the previous week’s episode.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 12.44% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 29.23% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 show was the Throwback SmackDown special, which went against one regular NBA game, not the Playoffs.