WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 6/11

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio brawling with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event segment, drew an average of 1.944 million viewers on FOX, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This final number is up 4.91% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.853 million viewers. This number is also up 3.24% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.883 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 4% from the 0.50 key demo rating that last week’s show drew.

Friday’s SmackDown drew the best audience for the blue brand since May 7. The show was up 3.24% from last week’s final viewership, while the key demo rating was down 4% from last week. Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 5.9% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 4% from the same week in 2020.