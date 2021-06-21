WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 6/18

Friday’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retaining over SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio in a Hell In a Cell main event, drew an average of 2.045 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via PWTorch.

This final number is up 6.07% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.928 million viewers. This number is also up 5.2% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.944 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 12.5% from the 0.48 key demo rating that last week’s show drew.

Friday’s go-home show marks the first time that SmackDown topped 2 million viewers since the May 7 episode. The viewership was up 5.2% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 12.5% from last week. Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 1.3% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 8% from the same week in 2020.