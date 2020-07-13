WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 7/10/2020

Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day defending against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event, drew an average of 1.900 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.905 million viewers. This number is up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.777 million viewers, which was the second-lowest audience since SmackDown came to FOX, and the lowest of the year.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.6 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.2 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.5 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.2 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV this week. SmackDown also tied for #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the seventh week in a row, with Shark Tank, 20/20, Wall, and Dateline Classic. SmackDown tied for #2 in the 25-54 demo with Shark Tank, 20/20, and Wall. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, for the second week in a row, behind Magnum PI, MacGyver, Blue Bloods, 20/20, Shark Tank, Dateline, and Wall. Magnum PI topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.784 million viewers.