WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 7/16

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.310 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This final number is up 5.72% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.185 million viewers. This number is also up 16.31% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.986 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.66 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 37.5% from last week’s 0.48 rating. That 0.66 rating represents 852,000 viewers in the 18-49 key demographic, which is up 36.32% from the 625,000 18-49 viewers from last week.

This was the best SmackDown viewership since the January 22 episode, and the best 18-49 key demo rating since the January 15 episode. PWTorch adds that SmackDown was #1 for the night in the key demo. This past Friday’s viewership was up 16.31% from the week before, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 37.5% from the week before. Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 21% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 32% from the same week in 2020.