WWE Smackdown Ratings Report For 7/17/2020

Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring the go-home hype for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, drew an average of 1.912 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.893 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.900 million viewers. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.6 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.2 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode also drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.6 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.2 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, for the second week in a row. SmackDown also tied for #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the eighth week in a row, with Shark Tank, MacGyver, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods, and Dateline Classic. SmackDown tied for #2 in the 25-54 demo, for the second week in a row, with Shark Tank. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, for the third week in a row, behind Blue Bloods, Magnum PI, MacGyver, Shark Tank, 20/20, Wall, and Dateline Classic. Blue Bloods topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.753 million viewers.