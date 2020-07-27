WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 7/24

Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring fallout from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, drew an average of 1.924 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.971 million viewers. This number is up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.912 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.6 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.6 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.2 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, for the third week in a row. SmackDown also tied for #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the ninth week in a row, with The Greatest #AtHome Videos on CBS. SmackDown tied for #2 in the 25-54 demo, for the third week in a row, with 20/20 and Dateline Classic. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, for the fourth week in a row, behind Greatest #AtHome Videos, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods, Dateline Classic, 20/20, Shark Tank, and Wall. Greatest #AtHome Videos topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.488 million viewers.