WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 7/3

Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring a main event segment with Jeff Hardy and Sheamus, drew an average of 1.777 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This final number is the same as the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.777 million viewers. This number is down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.174 million viewers. As noted, this was the lowest viewership for SmackDown since it moved to FOX in October.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.4 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.5 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.2 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic, as did the week before.