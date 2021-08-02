WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 7/30

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.043 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This final number is up 7.02% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.909 million viewers. This number is down 4.40% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.137 million viewers for the post-Money In the Bank episode.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 3.64% from last week’s 0.55 rating. That 0.57 rating represents 742,000 viewers in the 18-49 key demographic, which is up 4.65% from the 709,000 18-49 viewers from last week.

SmackDown went up against the Olympics on NBC once again this week, which averaged 10.516 million live viewers on Friday night from 8-10pm ET. This past Friday’s SmackDown viewership was down 4.40% from the week before, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 3.64% from the week before. Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 7.90% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 14% from the same week in 2020.