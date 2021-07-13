WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 7/9

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.986 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This final number is up 5.58% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.881 million viewers. This number is also up 6.72% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.861 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 4.35% from last week’s 0.46 rating. That 0.48 rating represents 625,000 viewers in the 18-49 key demographic, which is up 4.69% from the 597,000 18-49 viewers from last week.

Friday’s SmackDown did a number closer to what the show had been doing, indicating that last weekend’s Independence Day holiday may have hurt the show. This past Friday’s viewership was up 5.58% from the week before, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 4.35% from the week before. As noted, the July 2 show drew the lowest viewership of 2021, and the second-lowest viewership since the show moved to FOX, as well as the second-lowest key demo rating of the year, and the third-lowest key demo rating on FOX. Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 4.53% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 4.0% from the same week in 2020.