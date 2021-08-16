WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 8/13

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.084 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down 16.60% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.499 million viewers. This number is also down 3.91% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.169 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 4.91% from last week’s 0.61 rating. That 0.58 rating represents 746,000 viewers in the 18-49 key demographic, which is down 5.80% from the 792,000 18-49 viewers from last week, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV. SmackDown also ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, and #1 in the 25-54 demo. SmackDown came in at #5 for the night in viewership on network TV. 20/20 on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 2.723 million viewers. Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 4.01% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 3.33% from the same week in 2020.