WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 8/20

Friday’s live SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.102 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

This final number is down 6.03% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.237 million viewers. This number is up 0.86% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.084 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 1.72% from last week’s 0.58 rating. That 0.57 rating represents 738,000 viewers in the 18-49 key demographic, which is down 1.07% from the 746,000 18-49 viewers from last week.