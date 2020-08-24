WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 8/21/2020

Friday’s go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, a live episode featuring the debut of WWE ThunderDome, drew an average of 2.198 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.168 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.002 million viewers. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

This is the best SmackDown viewership since the post-WrestleMania 36 episode on April 10, which drew 2.317 million viewers. SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, for the seventh week in a row. SmackDown also ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the thirteenth week in a row. SmackDown also ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, for the second week in a row. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV. Blue Bloods topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.943 million viewers.