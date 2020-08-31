WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 8/28

Friday’s post-SummerSlam live edition of WWE SmackDown, which was also the go-home show for WWE Payback, drew an average of 2.144 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.181 million viewers. This number is also down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.198 million viewers for the SummerSlam go-home show with the ThunderDome debut for the blue brand. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, for the eighth week in a row. SmackDown also ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the fourteenth week in a row. SmackDown also ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, for the third week in a row. SmackDown came in at #5 for the night in viewership on network TV. Blue Bloods topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 2.911 million viewers, for the second week in a row.