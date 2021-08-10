WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 8/6

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.169 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This final number is up 4.58% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.074 million viewers. This number is also up 6.17% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.043 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.61 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 7% from last week’s 0.57 rating. That 0.61 rating represents 792,000 viewers in the 18-49 key demographic, which is up 6.74% from the 742,000 18-49 viewers from last week.

SmackDown drew the third-best viewership and the third-best key demo rating since WrestleMania 37, despite going up against the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony. Olympics coverage on NBC was slightly down from the week before. This past Friday’s SmackDown viewership was up 6.17% from the week before, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 7% from the week before. Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 10.6% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 22% from the same week in 2020.