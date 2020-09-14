WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 9/11

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeating Sheamus and King Baron Corbin in the main event, drew an average of 2.329 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.261 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.129 million viewers for the post-Payback show. This is the best SmackDown viewership since the April 3 episode, which drew 2.398 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, for the tenth week in a row, tying with 20/20. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, after a 15 week run at #1 in the demo. SmackDown also ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, for the fifth week in a row, tying with 20/20. SmackDown came in at #5 for the night in viewership on network TV. 20/20 topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.665 million viewers, for the second week in a row.