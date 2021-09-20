WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 9/17

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.243 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up 2.42% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.190 million viewers. This number is down 5.87% from last week’s final viewership of 2.383 million viewers for the Super SmackDown episode from Madison Square Garden.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 10.76% from last week’s 0.65 rating. That 0.58 rating represents 756,000 viewers in the 18-49 key demographic, which is down 11.26% from the 852,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.65 drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, ending a five-week run at #1. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the sixth week in a row, and #2 in the 25-54 demo, ending another five-week run at #1. SmackDown came in at #4 for the night in viewership on network TV. Big Brother on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.334 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew the fourth-best audience since fans returned to the live crowd. Friday’s viewership was down 5.87% from the week before, while the key demo rating was down 10.76% from the week before. Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 10.11% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 16% from the same week in 2020.