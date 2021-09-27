WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 9/24

Friday’s live Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.135 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up 2.15% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.090 million viewers. This number is down 4.81% from last week’s final viewership of 2.243 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 5.17% from last week’s 0.58 rating.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, up from last week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the seventh week in a row. SmackDown tied with Big Brother on CBS for the #2 spot in the 25-54 demo, which is even with last week. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, down from last week’s #4 spot. Dateline on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.234 million viewers.

The two-hour Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 18-49 key demo rating, drawing an average of 640,000 viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.021 million viewers, ranking #10 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.17 key demo rating. This appears to be the second time in history where pro wrestling has topped the night in the key demographic on network and cable TV. The first night was August 30, 2021, when Rampage ranked #1 on cable and SmackDown ranked #1 on network TV.