WWE Smackdown Ratings Report From 6/12

Friday’s Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring AJ Styles defeating Daniel Bryan to capture the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title plus WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman teaming with Heavy Machinery to defeat Dolph Ziggler, The Miz & John Morrison in the main event, drew an average of 2.065 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.016 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.984 million viewers. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode also drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV this week. SmackDown also ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the fourth week in a row, and tied for #1 in the 25-54 demo with 20/20. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, behind Magnum PI, Blue Bloods, MacGyver, 20/20, Shark Tank and Dateline Classic. Magnum PI topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 4.081 million viewers.