WWE SmackDown Ratings Update For 7/31

Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring Bayley retaining the SmackDown Women’s Title over Nikki Cross in the main event, drew an average of 1.894 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.892 million viewers. This number is down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.924 million viewers for the post-Extreme Rules episode.

This is the third lowest viewership of the year. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.6 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.6 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, for the fourth week in a row. SmackDown also ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the tenth week in a row. SmackDown tied for #2 in the 25-54 demo, for the fourth week in a row, with Shark Tank and Greatest #AtHome Videos. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, for the fifth week in a row, behind Greatest #AtHome Videos, Shark Tank, 20/20, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods, Wall, and Dateline Classic. Greatest #AtHome Videos topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.263 million viewers.