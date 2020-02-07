WWE Smackdown Recap – 2/7/2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package that asks “who’s next?” for WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. We cut to the normal blue brand intro video.

– We’re live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us and hypes Goldberg’s appearance. He’s joined by Corey Graves at ringside. They hype tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes The Miz. He stops and waits John Morrison makes his way out. The #1 contenders head to the ring together for the return of The Dirt Sheet segment as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Morrison and Miz take their seats in the middle of the ring. They plug their Super ShowDown match with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. They then lead us to their new blockbuster – Once Upon on The Dirt Sheet. The video package begins with a movie-like rating of A, for Awesome. The comedy video features The Miz’s dad. WWE Producer Lance Storm and John Laurinaitis also make cameos. It ends with “Coming Soon at Super ShowDown… New Tag Team Champions!” We go back to the ring.

Miz says that might have been Oscar worthy, but it’s definitely worthy of the tag team titles. Morrison says everyone was booing them weeks ago but now that they have a blockbuster movie, everyone wants to hang with the cool kids. Some fans boo them. They go on until the music interrupts and out come the champions, Kofi Kingston and Big E of The New Day. They come out with tubs of popcorn instead of pancakes. They say the trailer was amazing, it had it all. They walk down the ramp and Big E shares some of his popcorn with fans in the front row. Kofi jokes about being Miz’s favorite WWE Superstar, more liked than his own son. They go on about the trailer and Big E says it’s hilarious that Miz and Morrison think they will take the titles at Super ShowDown. Big E says that’s Richard Pryor-level comedy. The New Day is in the ring now, laughing at the #1 contenders.

Miz goes on about how they have dominated The New Day over the past few weeks. They mock Big E and Kofi. The music interrupts and out comes The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Usos aren’t thrilled with Miz and Morrison saying they beat them. They welcome everyone to The Uso Penitentiary but they’re interrupted by Dolph Ziggler’s music. Miz and Morrison take advantage of the distraction and attack The New Day from behind, beating them down. The Usos rush the ring and send the #1 contenders retreating. Ziggler heads to the ring with his partner Robert Roode. We go to commercial.

The Usos vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Back from the break and Robert Roode goes at it with Jimmy Uso. They trade shots and Jimmy rocks him with a big right hand. Dolph Ziggler also eats one. Jey Uso tags in for the double team to Roode from the top.