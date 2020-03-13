WWE Smackdown Report – March 13 2020

WWE Smackdown Report – Mar. 13 2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show was moved from the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We immediately see Triple H, who has a mic and talks to the camera. Triple H introduces himself as “The Game, Triple H” and welcomes viewers to the WWE Performance Center. He goes on and talks about the state of the art facility, as we see clips from training and other sessions in the background. He talks about how many of the top WWE Superstars have gone through the Performance Center, and tonight they return, not to train, but to do what they do better than anyone else in the world – entertain.

Triple H says this will be different than anything we’ve seen before tonight. He says to sit back and relax, try to forget about the world around you if you can, and let WWE do what they do best – let them put a smile on our faces. Triple H welcomes us to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX as the music hits and the camera shows us the empty chairs, along with the SmackDown ring and the blue lasers going around the venue. Michael Cole welcomes us and hypes up tonight’s show. Cole is joined by Triple H instead of Corey Graves tonight at the ringside announce table.

– The music hits and out comes Sasha Banks with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley to start the show. They look ready to talk trash to the crowd but there is no crowd. They laugh some as they walk down the ramp and take the mics. They stop in front of Cole and Triple H at the announce table. They talk about how they decided to kick off the show and it doesn’t matter how big the crowd is because it’s still their house.

Bayley asks Triple H where Paige is. Cole says Paige is having travel issues. Banks and Bayley can’t believe it. Triple H jokes about being sick of excuses. Banks and Bayley go on about Paige being jealous, just like every other woman in WWE. The music interrupts and out comes Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Bliss and Cross talk about how they’ve been looking for WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, and might have to go to RAW, but they’re also tired of Banks and Bayley. They go on and are ready for a match if Banks and Bayley are. The two sides have words. Bayley calls Cross a “little idiot” and calls for a referee.

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

The bell rings as Nikki Cross starts off with Bayley, going back and forth. Bayley gets double teamed early on. Alexa Bliss goes to the top after dropping Bayley in the corner with a slap.

