WWE Smackdown Report – March 20, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. The show was moved to the Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cole, who is in the ring alone, hypes John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for WrestleMania 36 and says we will take a look at the feud tonight. Also, Paige will be here to confront SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

– Cole talks about WrestleMania 36 airing over two nights this year with three-time NFL Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski serving as the official host. Cole sends us to a video package looking at Gronk. Cole says there will be a party at WrestleMania 36.

Mojo Rawley is also in the ring with Cole. Cole goes to introduce Gronk but Mojo snatches the mic and tries to get Cole hyped up for the introduction of his best friend. Mojo does the introduction instead and out comes the former New England Patriot tight-end, Gronk.

Gronk dances to the ring and takes the mic. He says he’s been watching WWE since he was a kid, from the nose bleeds. He watched the early days of FCW to support his friend Mojo. He’s been at sold out WrestleMania events in front of 80,000 people, and now he’s in front of 0 people tonight but he’s still hype. Gronk mentions his WrestleMania 36 hosting gig. Mojo says he’s here to watch Gronk’s back because WWE is different from the NFL when it comes to hard hitting. They get hyped up together and celebrate with Gronk delivering chops to Mojo’s chest. The music interrupts and out comes King Baron Corbin.

